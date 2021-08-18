Photos of a lady, believed to be a female barber, sitting on a male customer’s lap to give a haircut have sparked controversy on social media.

Though the identity of the lady is not immediately known, she was spotted in a red top and blue jeans.

The photos captured a clean haircut with the lady shaving the man’s beard facing him.

She held the barbering machine as a professional while the customer appeared all relaxed in the chair.

The viral photos have generated mixed reactions with many describing it as a photoshoot.

Others have also been quick to ask for her location.

