Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan, has admitted that the country’s inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] is frustrating.

The West African country has not won the continent’s most prestigious tournament since 1982.

Ghana has been placed in Group C for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations alongside the Atlas Lions of Morocco, 2017 host, Gabon and new boys Comoros for the 24-team tournament.

Speaking at the CAF draw, Gyan, who played in seven AFCON tournaments, said it has been frustrating as a player not to win the competition despite coming close on a number of occasions.

“It’s been quite frustrating. Since 2008, our worst has been the semi-finals. It’s like we always come close but we don’t get it,” the country’s all-time leading goalscorer told host Mimi Fawaz.

“Back home, everybody wants nothing but the cup. It doesn’t matter about the performance, it’s about the cup so that’s what we are praying for,” Gyan said.

Ghana, whic is based in the capital Yaounde, will open its campaign against Morocco on January 10 before facing Gabon on January 14.

C.K. Akonnor’s men will then conclude their group stage campaign against Comoros on January 18 in Garoua.