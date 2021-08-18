Authorities of St. Monica’s College of Education at Asante Mampong have started providing counselling services to students who were kissed by the Chaplain of the school in a viral video.

At least three female students were kissed on the lips by Rev Father Obeng Larbi in what school authorities have described as a ‘Peace Kiss’ during a Sunday Mass Service.

According to available information, the Chaplain, who is also a lawyer, claimed that the kiss was to show appreciation and to honour the students who are members of the Chaplaincy Committee of the College for distinguishing themselves.

Authorities, in consultation with the Anglican Church, have since relieved him of his post after five years of service.

Acting Principal of the College, Venerable Dr Okyere Korankye tells JoyNews arrangements have been completed for the affected students to be supported.

ALSO:

“We have the counselling unit so we have engaged our gender section; we are engaging our dean of students, we are engaging our psychologist and counselling team on campus to offer counselling service to the students, especially those who were involved,” he revealed.

Venerable Dr Okyere Korankye is Acting Principal of St. Monca’s College of Education



The team, according to him, has been tasked to swiftly move into action as authorities continue with stakeholder engagements during “this trying time of the college.”

“We would continue to engage the key stakeholders in this difficult time so this is where we are,” he said.

The action of the Reverend Minister has already received wild public condemnation among residents of Asante Mampong and Ghanaians on social media.

Residents who were outraged over the incident are also calling for disciplinary action against the Reverend Minister.

But whilst calling for public support, Dr Korankye is also urging the public to pray for the College to endure these difficult moments as management works tirelessly to unravel the issues.

“We are praying that all of you will hold us in your prayers so that we would be able to unravel the issues and come out, especially to save our students and the entire school,” he said.