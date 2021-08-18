Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given out all donations received at his father’s funeral to the Battor Catholic Hospital.

The MP’s father, Theophilius Brown Kisseh Okudzeto, was buried on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Battor Aveyime in the Volta Region.

This followed his demise on June 24, 2021, aged 74.

According to the MP, the donation made to the hospital was on the back of an announcement the family made during the funeral.

Mr Ablakwa was optimistic the donation will go a long way to help vulnerable patients in need of financial help.

He took to his Facebook page to share photos from the donation which saw some family members in attendance.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all and sundry who supported the family in their difficult moments.