Rhoda Hanson, a widow, has shared a sad story of dealing with spinal cord injury and getting laid off from work with no severance pay while taking care of her two teenagers.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Madam Hanson indicated that her injury began while she was still working with Pioneer Food Cannery in Tema. She stated that she worked there as a non-permanent worker for nine years and was eventually laid off without severance pay.



“Initially I was given three months off because of my health. They told me they would call but they never did. Eventually, I realised that I was not on the payroll as well as health insurance. It’s been two years now with no means of survival,” she cried out.



Madam Hanson is also unable to do any physical work due to her spinal cord injury. According to her, doctors have advised her to stay off hard work or she may be bedridden.



“I used to wash clothes for people but that also became a challenge so I had to stop. Taking care of myself now is an issue,” she added.



Currently, she needs capital to start a business that does not require much physical activity to support her children; one will write WASSCE this year.

