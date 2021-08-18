A former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has waded into Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group draw, saying that is a ‘tricky group’.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside North African giants Morocco, AFCON debutants Comoros and 2017 host Gabon.

Gyan, who is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer who was part of a list of legends who conducted the draw, said the group is tricky.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals forward, however, expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ ability to progress and do well at the competition to be hosted in Cameroon next year.

“It’s a tricky group. Morocco are up there. I think they conceded just one goal during the qualification so statistically, they are one of the strongest in the group,” Gyan, who plays for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities said.

READ ALSO

“But Ghana is up there as well. That’s my country and I’ll be rooting for them.

“Every team who has qualified for the AFCON is coming to win. Statistically, Ghana is up there but we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We just have to make sure we qualify from the group stages and then we can think about winning the cup,” Gyan added.

Ghana, which is based in the capital Yaounde, will open its campaign against Morocco on January 10 before facing Gabon on January 14.

C.K. Akonnor’s men will then conclude their group stage campaign against Comoros on January 18 in Garoua.

The final tournament of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022.