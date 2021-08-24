The Police Hospital in Accra will embark on a mass burial of some unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

According to a statement, signed by the Head, Public Affairs, DSP Yaw Nketiah-Yeboah, this forms part of efforts to decongest the facility.

The statement noted it is the second phase of an exercise the outfit served notice on July 5, 2021.

It added the exercise has been scheduled for this week.

Meanwhile, all have been urged to contact the pathology department to help with the identification and collection of bodies.

