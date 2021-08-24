A teenage boy, who was found trapped in a canal over the weekend, has been hailed a hero by his friends who say he dived in to save the life of another young person who got into trouble in the water.

Derbyshire Police said it was alerted by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a 14-year-old who faced difficulty in the canal in Staveley, Chesterfield, just before 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 18.

The local Fire & Rescue Service attended and helped him out of the water and he was taken to hospital by paramedics in a serious condition.

On Saturday the boy, who has been named as Logan Folger, sadly died in hospital.

Derbyshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this time.

“We do not believe there is any suspicious circumstance and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Logan's friends and family took to social media to share their tributes to the boy and called him 'a lil hero'.

Briteney Poole wrote: “RIP you lil hero. From being a young lad you’ve always had an heart of gold loagy. I can’t believe this and what I’m writing.

“Thinking of every single one of you. What a lad..what a legend you truly are. You will be missed by us all. Heart of gold you boyo. Life so horrible always takes the wrong ones. Rest easy Logan.”

The Derbyshire Times reports that an inquest into the teenager’s death was due to open on Monday afternoon.