Luis Enrique is the new Paris Saint-Germain manager, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old replaces Christophe Galtier, who departed after one season in Paris.

Enrique left his role as Spain head coach after they were knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16 following a shock loss to Morocco.

The former Barcelona boss has been linked with numerous jobs since his Spain departure, including the vacancy at Chelsea before Mauricio Pochettino was appointed at Stamford Bridge.

PSG were also reportedly in talks with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann but an agreement could not be struck.

Enrique represented Barcelona as a player for eight years following a five-year stint at Real Madrid and became boss of the former between 2014 and 2018 after spells at AS Roma and Celta Vigo.

He led Barcelona to two La Liga titles including one as part of the treble with the Champions League and Copa del Rey during his first year in charge.

PSG won their 11th Ligue 1 title under Galtier’s stewardship but are intent on building a team capable of finally achieving Champions League success.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Luis Enrique has been named as its first team’s new head coach, with the Spanish manager signing a two-year contract,” the club wrote on their official website.

Luis Enrique added: “I’m delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience.

“It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG.”

One of the first matters of business for Luis Enrique to resolve will be the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has said that he will not extend his deal at Parc des Princes when it expires next summer.

PSG are believed to want to sell the player this summer if he will not sign fresh terms.

Discussing the French international striker, he said: “When I signed, we always remain open. A lot of things can happen.

“I will keep it private as it’s professional secrecy. I cannot give confidences but we will try to make the best possible squad for PSG”.