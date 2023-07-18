A major bridge on the Abuakwa-Besease road in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of Ashanti region has been fixed, after claiming two lives in recent flooding.

Some commuters, who tried to cross the bridge with motorcycles, were swept away by flood waters.

After angry residents booed the Member of Parliament for the area and some NPP executives at the scene, the contractor returned to site.

Out of financial constraints, the contractor working on three bridges on the road abandoned the site.

The stretch becomes unmotorable, especially when it rains.

Commuters get trapped for long hours, sometimes unable to cross the bridges.

Students could stay out of school for days for the floods to recede.

Recent rains claimed two lives when they tried crossing the bridge by motorcycle.

Days after residents spewed anger at NPP constituency executives and the Member of Parliament for the area for failing to act on fixing the bridge, the contractor returned to site to complete the project.

Residents, though relieved, are pained at the loss of lives.

They want the government to asphalt the road for easy accessibility.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere, assured residents the road will be asphalted.