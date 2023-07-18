The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere, is leading the desilting of drains to reduce flooding in the area.

Recent rains led to flooding of some communities in the constituency, cutting some places off from adjoining towns.

The recent rains in June killed two people in the Atwima Nwabiagya South constituency when they attempted crossing a flooded bridge with motorcycles.

They were swept away by the flood waters.

Some residents of Abuakwa-Asenemaso, a flood prone area, move to higher lands anytime it’s cloudy.

They say the area did not experience flooding until people started building in waterways.

They described the desilting as a relief.

The victims of the flood admit they acquired their lands without proper search.

They are, therefore, advising against buying lands in the dry season, especially in low-land areas.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere, wants residents to be mindful of poor environmental activities as a preventive measure against floods.