A presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said he has what it takes to develop the country.

According to him, he exhibited these capabilities under the John Kufuor and Akufo-Addo administrations.

He said the establishment of the President’s Special Initiative, automobile assembling plants and the 1 district, 1 factory programme were introduced and implemented by him.

Mr Kyerematen, therefore, implored NPP delegates from the Ho Central, Adaklu and Agotime Ziope constituencies, to vote for him as the next presidential candidate of the NPP.

He said this when addressing the delegates who converged in Ho during the second day of his Cluster Tour of the Volta Region.

ALSO READ: