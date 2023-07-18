The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has defended its decision to take over the management of the Atta Mills Presidential Library in Cape Coast, Central Region.

According to reports, the authority believes that the takeover is within its purview to intervene and oversee the facility after its renovation.

The library was commissioned in 2016 by the former President John Mahama to serve research, educational, and tourism purposes but was closed in 2018 for an alleged non-payment for work done and has since remained closed till date.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the authority, Akwasi Agyemang, noted that the takeover is the best practice to ensure that the facility serves its purpose.

He indicated that the facility will be re-opened in about three months after renovations.

“The best practice is what other countries are doing. If you go to Rwanda and South Africa and many other places, the tourism authority really has a role and indeed had to manage some of these facilities if it is a tourist site and attraction.

“It only makes sense that the tourism authority makes sure that it is well kept, well designed and everything is in place,” he said on Asaaseradio.

The CEO emphasised that it is essential for the GTA to ensure that facilities such as the Atta Mills Presidential Library is well-maintained, properly designed, and fully operational.

“And that is the reason why locally in Ghana, in the tourism sites and attraction legislation instrument (LI 2239), it’s explicitly stated that, there has to be a management board of every site and attraction that includes one, the tourism authority, the metropolitan or district or whatever assembly is there and the traditional authorities. These three bodies are critical stakeholders in every tourism facility,” he added.