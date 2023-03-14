A professor of Political Science at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Nigeria, Felix Akpan, has been found dead with multiple stabs at his residence.

Sources told Vanguard news that Prof Akpan, a former dean of Student Affairs in UNICAL, had a guest who came to his place on Saturday but left on Sunday at about 5:00 am to Akampka before his remains was found.

“A lady who stays in the compound said that she heard a loud scream same day the visitor who has now been confirmed to be a friend left his apartment and alerted people in the neighbourhood about the noise.

“Perhaps, he forgot something that made him come back to the victim’s house when he was apprehended and taken to Prof’s apartment where we saw the lifeless body of Prof. Akpan in his pool of blood with multiple stabs,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident stressing that arrest have been made and further investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“We have a suspect in custody, who claims to be a friend to the Victim (professor Akpan), he said he doesn’t know what happened to him or who stabbed him to death.

“Our crack team of detectives have already swung into action, we will soon get to the root of the matter by unravelling who the killer is,” she assured.

In December 2012, Professor Akpan then an associate Professor was attacked at a relaxation spot around Marian by gunmen where a security man was shot dead during the tragic incident but he escaped death by the whiskers.