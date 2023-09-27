Private legal practitioner, Kweku Paintsil has challenged convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor to back his bribery allegation against National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah with evidence.

According to him, it is difficult to believe the claims being leveled against National Security.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor claimed Mr. Dapaah attempted to woo him with $1 million.

His motive, he claimed was to persuade him to stop his activism against government – an allegation the Minister has vehemently denied.

Mr. Kan Dapaah has sued Mr. Barker-Vormawor challenging him to produce evidence of their meeting.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr. Paintsil said the National Security Minister should not have dignified it with a response.

In his view, it is obvious Mr. Barker-Vormawor has no evidence to prove his wild allegation.

Mr. Paintsil said until Oliver presents evidence, he will treat his claim with the contempt it deserves.

Kan Dapaah sues Barker-Vormawor over bribery allegation; demands GH¢10m