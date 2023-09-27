The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has refuted Alan Kyerematen’s claims of unfair treatment and bias by leadership.

According to him, all concerns raised by the failed flagbearer hopeful was addressed.

Mr. Kyerematen blamed NPP leadership for his resignation. He claimed a petition sent to the party by nine aspirants prior to the special delegates election was ignored.

But Nana Boakye in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, said the petition had been thoroughly discussed and put to a vote.

“There were two things that he mentioned. He mentioned that nine out of the ten aspirants put together a petition and presented it to the National Council. Article 30 of our Constitution is clear, it is the National Council that has the sole mandate to determine the venue for the conduct of the presidential primaries. In executing this mandate, you are putting before the National Council a petition to vary the 2024 practice to hold the Special Delegates Conference in all the then ten regions and then to have one center at the party’s headquarters. So, if your petition intends to move from that position, then there must be a compelling reason and the National Council invited you. We voted and an overwhelming majority of 74 percent of National Council members voted against it” he explained.