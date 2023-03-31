SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 27 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 31 March to Monday 3 April 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture for this round is the meeting of Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on the evening of Sunday 2 April.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to secure third spot behind the title-tussling duo of Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Los Verdiblancos are hoping to claim fourth spot and secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

“To finish in the top four will be very difficult,” admitted Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini. “There are high-quality opponents also having the same goal. But if we play to our potential and have a little luck along the way, then we could achieve this.”

The round opens on Friday evening with Mallorca hosting Osasuna in a mid-table battle, while the pick of Saturday’s matches sees Barcelona play away to Elche at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero – with the Blaugrana looking to remain on course for a first title win since 2019.

“We are now in the phase of the season where we cannot afford mistakes, or to take anything for granted,” said Barca manager Xavi Hernandez. “The focus and determination must be there because our rivals will not let up.”

Saturday also features Sevilla playing away to Cadiz and chasing a key three points in their battle against possible relegation to the second tier of Spanish football. “We must fight hard for the pride of this club and the pride of our supporters,” said Los Nervionenses goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Sunday sees Real Madrid welcome Real Valladolid to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti recently coming to the defence of Aurelien Tchouameni: “He’s got fantastic defensive attributes when we have to keep the ball, he’s not going to give his best. He’s in good shape and we’re going to have faith in him for upcoming games.”

La Liga broadcast details, 31 March – 3 April 2023

All times CAT

Friday 31 March

21:00: Mallorca v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 1 April

14:00: Girona v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Athletic Bilbao v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Cadiz v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Elche v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 2 April

14:00: Celta Vigo v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Real Madrid v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Villarreal v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 3 April

21:00: Valencia v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga