Get ready and prepare for sensational Spanish La Liga action as GOtv brings viewers the matchday 28 proceedings in the top-flight, running from Friday 8 to Monday 11 March 2024. Subscribe now and get the best of European football right into the comfort of your living room!

The round of fixtures start on Friday, with the Catalan giants Barcelona as they host Mallorca at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. At this point, it seems as though retaining the title is unlikely for Barca, but getting a top four finish is crucial to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of the fixture, former centre-back Gerard Pique slammed his former club seemingly calling them out for a lack of financial transparency and claimed that they can’t win the Champions League.

“If we are in this reality, we have to say it. What we cannot do is sell a smokescreen saying that you’re going to win the Champions League when you don’t have the money to be competitive,” said Pique during an interview.

“I don’t know the club’s situation in detail, but I think people want to know the truth.”

Saturday will bring even more La Liga action for GOtv subscribers as Atletico Madrid and Girona continue their pursuit of a top-four finish, facing Osasuna and Cadiz respectively. As for Valencia who seem to be on the up right now, the team will be facing another test as they face Getafe at Estadio de Mestalla.

The Sunday headliner is of course the big guns, Real Madrid as they will lock horns with Celta Vigo at home. Los Blancos will be missing their playmaker Jude Bellingham after he was sent off for his protests against the referee as they drew 2-2 with Valencia last weekend.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was a bit taken aback by the decision and said that his players were “very upset” about the decision of disallowing their stoppage time goal.

“It’s never happened to me before and there’s nothing more to add. We were annoyed by Bellingham’s red card because he didn’t say anything insulting,” said Ancelotti. Surely now, Madrid will be out for blood in their next fixture.

The late kick-off will feature Real Betis as they face Villareal for a potential thriller. Monday will wrap up all the action and of course, GOtv will have it on show with a game between Almeria and Sevilla to conclude the matchday fixtures.

What are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on the action and subscribe to GOtv bringing ‘The Beautiful Game’ into your home – get connected or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ for the best football coverage in Africa.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 8 March

22:00: Barcelona v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 9 March

15:00: Valencia v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Cadiz v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Granada v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Girona v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 10 March

15:00: Alaves v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Betis v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 11 March

22:00: Almeria v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Lig