Prominent veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has shed light on his dislike when it comes to celebrating birthdays, a sentiment he expressed shortly after his 70th birthday celebration two weeks ago.

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper revealed that his disdain for birthday festivities stems from a challenging childhood plagued by recurring illnesses on each of his birthdays.

“For a very long time, I used to fall sick every birthday. Every birthday I used to fall very, very sick. So, while people enjoy birthdays, I, for a very long time, never enjoyed birthdays because I used to fall very, very sick,” he said in interview on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.

Reflecting on his 60th birthday, Pratt recounted a humorous incident where he attempted to avoid a surprise party planned by his family.

“When I was sixty, there was a conspiracy in the family to organize a surprise party and I think that at the last minute, somebody hinted me and I refused to go. I didn’t go. Finally, somewhere in the night, I was virtually kidnapped by Lt. Col. Gbevlo Lartey (Rtd.) and taken to the place,” he humorously recalled.

Despite his historical reluctance, a lavish 70th birthday celebration was held for Pratt at the Sky Bar in Accra on August 9, 2023.

The event was graced by an impressive gathering of prominent figures from various spheres, including politicians and media personalities.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, represented the government, while the National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, also attended from the opposition party.

Notable personalities present at the event included legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata, renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and popular TV show host Kweku Sintim Misa.

The gathering also featured the presence of political figures such as Nana Yaa Jantuah and Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party.

In addition, media personalities like Dr. Randy Abbey, Paul Adom-Otchere, and Annie Afua Ampofo from Metro TV were in attendance.