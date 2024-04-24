Two young men, Osman Adams, 25, and Patrick Adjei 32, have been sentenced to 42 and 30 months respectively.

They have been accused of stealing a Mossberg Pump Action gun with registration number T -118948.

Osman Adams, 25 years, is a caretaker of Abosomakotre Herbal Center at Kumasi Abrepo-Asubonteng.

On November 22, 2023, Osman reported to the Bohyen Police that, he was attacked and robbed by three unidentified men who took away a Mossberg Pump Action gun belonging to his boss, Nana Abosomakotre.

Police then mounted a manhunt and arrested the suspects, put them before court and were sentenced accordingly.

