Private Legal Practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has vowed not to honour the invitation of the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Lawyer Ampaw has said he has no business at the Manhyia Palace because the matter has been prejudiced without his side being heard.

Mr Ampaw had earlier apologised to the Council and expressed willingness to appear on Monday, January 29, 2024.

However, he says he has rescinded his decision due to verbal attacks on his integrity by a section of the public, making him a subject of ridicule.

“I’ve been insulted, and these insults have been published all over social media, and my enemies are using it against me.

“I’ve been insulted on numerous media platforms. Nobody listened to my side of the story. So what am I going to do at Manhyia on Monday? You’ve already judged the case and I will end up been humiliated,” he said on Accra-based Kasapa FM.

He has been summoned together with New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The NPP leadership has been given a one-week ultimatum to produce Wontumi before the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace by Monday.

