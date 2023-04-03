Khosi wins Big Brother Titans, takes home $100,000 cash prize

Khosi, the 25-year-old South African journalist emerged the winner of the Big Brother Titans reality show, which ended on Sunday night.

The show brought together 24 Africans – 12 Nigerians and 12 South Africans – under one roof for 72-days and at the end of the show, Khosi Twala was the last one standing and walked away with the US$100,000 winner prize

She was followed by Nigerian model, Kanaga Jnr as the first runner up.

The 2nd-runner up position went to South Africa, Tsatsii.



For the first time, the franchise reality show paired only Nigerians and South Africans, instead of the larger cast of Africans from East, West and South.

Khosi was born in Nata, Central District of Botswana.

As the winner of Big Brother Titans, Khosi walks home with a grand prize of $100,000 cash prize, including endorsement deals and fame.

Khosi is a South African journalist

She had revealed that she was in the Big Brother Titan house for quick fame and the money as well.

She further added that she is an explosive combo of beauty and brains.

Nigeria’s famous OAP and Big Brother Naija serial host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu alongside South Africa’s renowned actor, OAP and Big Brother Mzansi’s host, Lawrence Maleka anchored the show.

They are reputed as two of the finest compères in the continent of Africa and indeed entertained viewers with their mesmerizing presentation skills.

