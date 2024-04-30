In a bid to address sanitation challenges in the Aflao area of the Ketu South Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Maxwell Lugudor, has commissioned a state-of-the-art toilet facility and bathhouse at the border VIP Station.

The facility, comprising 20 ultra-modern toilets, marks a significant step towards improving sanitation infrastructure in the region.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Monday, April 29, saw community leaders, government officials, and residents gather to witness the inauguration of the much-needed facility. Speaking at the event, Maxwell Lugudor emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitation practices within the community.

“The commissioning of this ultra-modern toilet facility and bathhouse is a testament to our commitment to enhancing sanitation standards in Aflao,” stated Lugudor. “It is imperative that we, as residents, take ownership of this facility and ensure that it remains clean and well-maintained.”

The sanitation situation in some parts of Aflao especially the various beaches as well as lorry parks has been a major concern to stakeholders and residents.

The newly constructed facility is equipped with modern amenities aimed at providing convenience and hygiene to users. With 20 toilets and accompanying bathing facilities, it is expected to cater to the needs of both travellers and locals frequenting the border VIP Station.

In his address, Lugudor also highlighted the collaborative efforts that led to the realization of the project. “I extend my gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the planning and execution of this initiative,” he remarked. “It is through such partnerships that we can achieve meaningful progress in our quest for improved sanitation.”

The commissioning of the toilet facility comes at a crucial time when concerns over sanitation and hygiene have heightened due to the ongoing public health challenges. Residents expressed their appreciation for the initiative, noting its significance in promoting public health and well-being.

Torgbui Vedzesu of Aflao who represented the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbuiga Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti expressed his excitement about the project.

Some residents also shared their excitement about the newly commissioned facility.

“We are grateful to the municipal authorities for prioritizing sanitation infrastructure in our community,” said a resident who attended the ceremony. “This facility will not only improve hygiene standards but also contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone.”

The MCE reiterated his call for collective responsibility in ensuring the facility’s sustainability. “Let us pledge to uphold cleanliness and proper sanitation practices,” he urged. “Together, we can create a healthier and more vibrant Aflao for generations.”

With the commissioning of the ultra-modern toilet facility, Aflao takes a significant stride towards addressing sanitation challenges and promoting public health within the Ketu South Municipality.