Manchester City are working to sign RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol – but the German club want at least 100m euros (£85.77m) for the Croatia defender.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the 21-year-old centre-back, who starred at the World Cup last year.

BBC Sport has been told contact has been made between City and Gvardiol’s camp.

Gvardiol has a release clause in excess of 110m euros (£94.35m), which can be triggered next summer.

It means Leipzig are not willing to let him leave 12 months early for a significantly smaller amount.

Gvardiol made 41 appearances for Leipzig last season and scored against City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, which they went on to lose 8-1 on aggregate.

He has won 21 caps for Croatia and scored in their third-place play-off victory over Morocco in Qatar.

It is thought the former Dinamo Zagreb player’s ability in the left central defensive position, either in a three- or four-man defence, makes him perfect for the job Guardiola wants at a time when he is facing the loss of Spain international Aymeric Laporte.

A deal for Gvardiol could see him eclipse Harry Maguire as the world’s most expensive defender after Manchester United paid £80m for him in 2019.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona on Monday, while the club have agreed a deal worth up to £30m with Chelsea to sign Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.