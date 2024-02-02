Joselu scored a goal in each half as Real Madrid beat local rivals Getafe to return to the top of La Liga.

The former Stoke striker headed home Lucas Vazquez’s cross to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in front after 14 minutes and a clinical finish early in the second half secured the win.

Mason Greenwood and Borja Mayoral hit the post for Getafe but Real held on to move two points clear of Girona.

The loss leaves Getafe 10th in the table.

Madrid, buoyed by the return of Jude Bellingham after suspension, started well and were deservedly in front when Joselu planted his header past Getafe goalkeeper David Soria after good work by Vazquez down the right.

The home side kept Los Blancos at bay for the remainder of the half but offered no threat themselves, prompting Jose Bordalas to make a triple change at the break.

It almost worked as Greenwood moved out to the right, cut inside and saw his near-post effort bounce wide off the post.

However, that only served to jolt Madrid into life and they promptly doubled their lead as Joselu finished crisply from the edge of the box after collecting a pass from Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian should have made it three soon after when Joselu, having been put clean through by Bellingham, unselfishly squared it. Vinicius sat Soria down with his first touch but then inexplicably shot at the goalkeeper’s legs with the goal at his mercy.

Getafe had the opportunity to set up a grandstand finish but Mayoral thumped the ball against the post after Luis Milla had won possession on the edge of the visitors’ penalty area and Madrid were able to see the game out, condemning the hosts to just their second home league defeat of the season.

Madrid’s attention now turns to another derby game against Atletico on Sunday.