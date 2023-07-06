Ghana and Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, has revealed that African football great Samuel Eto’o inspired him while growing up.

Speaking to GTV Sports Plus in an interview, the former Aston Villa forward admitted that he had a pool of great players who he looked up to including Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Emmanuel Adebayor.

However, the attacker pointed out that Eto’o inspired him the most.

Samuel Eto’o

“When I was young, I was always looking up to strikers, I was looking at our continent brothers like Eto’o, Drogba, Adebayor and we have Zlatan Ibrahimović,” he said.

“Obviously, I always say Eto’o because the time he was at Barcelona was amazing, what he did was amazing and he’s being a really big influence to we the young Africans and obviously to make Africa proud together with Drogba. Those two have done it and have raised the continent really high,” he added.

Samuel Eto’o is widely regarded as the best African player of all time having won two Africa Cup of Nations and an Olympic gold medal for Cameroon in his international career while retiring as the country’s top scorer of all-time with 56 goals.

In his club career which saw him play for top European sides like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and a host of others, Eto’o won 15 titles in his club career.