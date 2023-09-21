Jordan Ayew was left fuming after finding out his EA FC rating and hilariously took it out on two of his teammates.

The Crystal Palace forward became the latest player to have fallen foul of EA FC’s stats ahead of the game’s upcoming release.

Ayew couldn’t believe he had only been rated a 74Credit: @cpfc

A breakdown of Ayew’s EA FC rating for the 2023/24 seasonCredit: @cpfc

The 32-year-old handed his rating at the Eagles’ training ground and immediately voiced his displeasure at his overall score of 74.

Ayew hit back saying: “What? no, 74 no chance. Nah nah nah I’m not having it anymore.”

The Ghanaian then dragged a couple of his Palace teammates into the argument claiming he should not be at the same level as the two of them

“How can I be the same as Hughesy [Will Hughes] and Chris Richards, nah,” Ayew fumed. “I’m not having it, I’m not having it.”

Ayew dragged two of his teammates during his moment of unhappinessCredit: @cpfc

How Ayew’s rating matched up with those of Richards and HughesCredit: @cpfc

Ayew will be hoping he can boost next year’s rating regardless of which club he will be playing at.

The former Swansea and Aston Villa man is out of contract next summer and has the remainder of the season to potentially earn himself a new deal and ensure next year’s EA FC ratings are a little more to his liking.

But first, Ayew must overcome the dead leg that forced him off in the 25th minute of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

The Ghanaian was named as Palace’s Player of the Month for August following a string of fine displays.