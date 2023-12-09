Bofoakwa Tano FC has announced the appointment of John Eduafor Jnr. as the club’s new head coach for the rest of the season.

Eduafor Jnr. replaces Frimpong Manso, who recently parted ways with the club by mutual agreement.

We are delighted to announce John Eduafor Jnr. as our new Head Coach. He comes in with immense experience in the Ghana League and an in depth knowledge in the modern game.

The former Asante Kotoko assistant coach is expected to revive the fortunes of the club in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Premier League returnees sit 11th on the pile with 16 points after 13 games played, having recorded three wins.

Eduafor Jnr. was assistant to Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum when they won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko in the 2021-22 campaign, breaking an eight-year jinx.

He was appointed head coach of Kotoku Royals FC in February this year. Despite his impressive guidance, the club got relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Eduafor Jnr will be at the dugout to steer affairs for the first time when Bofoakwa play against league-defending champions Medeama SC.