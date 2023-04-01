Ghanaian duo, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew have signed new contracts with Premier League club, Crystal Palace.

The pair will remain at the club for at least a further year after agreeing new terms.

Schlupp is nearing 200 appearances for Palace since joining from Leicester City in January 2017 for £12million and has scored 16 goals.

He has performed in a variety of different roles, from left-back to left-wing and more recently central midfield.

The 30-year-old made 32 Premier League appearances last season and a further six across cup competitions.

Ayew, 31, has divided opinion among the fanbase for his lack of goals, with just 16 in 164 appearances in all competitions for Palace since signing, initially on loan, from Swansea City on summer transfer deadline day in 2018.

The former Olympique Marseille forward despite his lack of goals upfront was a livewire under former manager, Patrick Vieira.

He won the club’s Player of the Year award in the 2019-20 campaign.

Ayew was used occasionally in a central midfield role under Vieira, as well as a striker, but predominantly his appearances have come on the right wing.