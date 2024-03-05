The former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has rescinded his earlier decision to leave the party.

He had expressed dissatisfaction with his role within the NPP and threatened to depart from the party ahead of the 2024 campaign.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Nana Obiri Boahen said he has reconsidered his decision to leave the party.

“I have rescinded my decision to leave the party. I must say that it’s not everything I can discuss on air” he noted.

Meanwhile, Nana Obiri Boahen has been appointed as a co-chair of the Local Government sub-committee the party’s manifesto committee.

