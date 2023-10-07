Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has dismissed claims he has been coerced to support Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

The MP has said he is disappointed in the allegations.

In a statement, he said the allegations do not only disparage his integrity but also undermines “my role as a representative of a prominent constituency in the Eastern region, Akyem-Oda.”

Mr Acquah insisted that, he had not, at any point, been subjected to any form of intimidation or coercion about a project in his constituency and that he possessed the fortitude to make political decisions independently, devoid of undue influence, inducement, or threats.

“I have, as MP, actively advocated for projects that contribute to the development of my constituency. The inception of the Akyem Oda central market predates the heightened intensity of the NPP presidential race. This market, which caters to three regions, numerous districts, and municipalities, has consistently been a governmental priority. Its monumental value is not lost on the people of Akyem Oda, and it rightfully stands as a testament to the loyalty and support our constituency has demonstrated to the NPP over several years.

“I remain confident that the NPP government will complete it for the benefit of the residents of Akyem Oda and its surroundings. It is regrettable that a suggestion could be made that delegates from Akyem Oda will cast their votes for Dr. Bawumia solely due to the construction of the Akyem Oda Central Market,” the statement explained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Acquah has called on all stakeholders to prioritise constructive dialogue and collaboration as they approach the November 4 primaries.

Read the full statement below: