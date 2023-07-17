The Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC), a prestigious competition by the Israeli Embassy in partnership with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (initiated by Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa)), returns for another exciting edition.

The competition, which was established in 2019, recognises and celebrates the exceptional efforts of young individuals and organisations in Ghana who are driving innovative solutions to advance environmental conservation and agriculture. IGIC is proud to promote Israel’s renowned strengths in agriculture and innovation and stimulate the growth of these sectors in Ghana.

Israel’s commitment to innovation and agriculture is unrivalled, making her an inspiration for people all the world over. The Israeli Green Innovation Competition epitomizes the synergy between these two fields by focusing on startups in the agriculture and horticulture sector.

This competition aligns perfectly with Israel’s mission to stimulate innovation and support the advancement of agriculture in Ghana, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth.

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, H.E. Shlomit Sufa , says “The Israeli Green Innovation Competition does not only reward innovativeness but it also seeks to inspire and encourage young Ghanaians to embrace innovation and actively participate in the agricultural and horticultural sectors”. She added, “By supporting the ideas of the youth and providing a platform for their voices to be heard, the Israeli Embassy aims to create employment opportunities for the youth and enable them to impact their communities positively”.

The CEO of Stratcomm Africa and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement convener, Ms. Esther A N Cobbah, says, “We are proud of our four-year partnership with the Israeli Embassy in Ghana for the Green Innovation Competition. Through the competition, we have seen such great talent among young Ghanaians. Together we can push ourselves to innovate and find sustainable solutions to develop our nation. We appreciate the continued commitment of the Israeli Embassy to this competition.”

The competition offers exciting prizes to propel the winners towards success. The top-performing participants each year are rewarded with a fully paid trip to Israel, where they have the singular opportunity to participate in industry-related conferences, meetings and excursions. This immersive experience enables the winners to learn best practices, forge valuable connections, and explore potential investment into their businesses.

Applications for the Israeli Green Innovation Competition are now open and will be accepted from 3rd July to 4th August 2023. Young innovators and entrepreneurs in Ghana, with groundbreaking ideas and solutions in agriculture and horticulture, are invited to showcase their talents and have a chance to win exciting prizes.

The grand finale of the IGIC takes place on Sunday, 3rd September 2023 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra. This will be part of the closing ceremony of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, which is scheduled for 30th August to 3rd September 2023.