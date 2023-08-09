Inter Miami have terminated the contract of goalkeeper Nick Marsman weeks after he questioned Lionel Messi’s move to the club.

The Argentine legend joined the MLS side following the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint Germain.

However, Marsman expressed concerns over the MLS club’s infrastructure.

He asked whether it was good enough to welcome a player of Messi’s stature.

“I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival,” he told ESPN.

“We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security.

“I think they aren’t ready. But I hope he comes,” he added.

Since joining Inter Miami last month, Messi has scored seven goals in four appearances for the club thus far.

His brace against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 makes him a joint-fourth position in the club’s all-time highest goalscorers’ list.

