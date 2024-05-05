Luis Suarez scored a 12-minute hat-trick and Lionel Messi produced a record-breaking display as Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 6-2 in Major League Soccer.

Visitors New York led 1-0 at half-time on Saturday before two goals from Miami substitute Matias Rojas sparked a second-half rout.

Messi claimed five assists and also scored to give the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner six goal contributions – both records for an MLS game.

The Argentina forward, 36, now has 10 goals and 12 assists from eight league games this season.

Suarez has 10 goals in 11 league games since the Uruguay striker, 37, left Brazilian side Gremio to reunite with former Barcelona team-mate Messi in Miami.

Rojas cancelled out Dante Vanzeir’s opener just three minutes after coming on at half-time before Messi put the hosts in front from a Suarez pass.

Rojas then chipped in his second goal before Messi laid on Suarez’s treble, with the ex-Liverpool and Atletico Madrid man volleying in from a Messi cross, poking in after a one-two with Messi then turning the ball in from close range.

Emil Forsberg scored a late penalty for the Red Bulls, who slipped from third to fourth in the Eastern Conference as their six-match unbeaten run came to an end.

That run began in March with a 4-0 home win over Miami, who have since gone six unbeaten in the league to go top of the Eastern Conference standings.