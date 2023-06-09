Lionel Messi surprised everyone with his decision to snub offers from European clubs and Saudi club Al Hilal to join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer for the next season.

Inter Miami announced the signing with a short video on their Twitter after which the club’s popularity has skyrocketed worldwide. Inter Miami became the most followed MLS side as its followers grew by the second and are still growing rapidly.

TickPick disclosed that the cheapest ticket was sold for $29 ahead of Wednesday evening. Things changed rapidly in 24 hours after the club’s announcement and the cheapest ticket available was reportedly for $544 for Lionel Messi’s probable first match for Miami against Cruz Azul on July 21.

Before Messi’s announcement, Miami had around one million Instagram followers which doubled in just four hours after the announcement. The MLS club now has 4.8 Million Instagram followers which surpassed the most-followed MLS team on Instagram, LA Galaxy, who have 1.5 million followers. This announcement has impacted ticket prices too as Americans are eager to watch the GOAT in action.

On the other side of the coin, Messi’s former club PSG reportedly lost around a million Instagram followers soon after Messi’s exit became evident. A report published by Goal.com claimed that PSG saw their follower count drop by at least 800,000 over the last weekend. Barcelona failed to get Messi because of their financial troubles which forced him to move to the US. The 35-year-old leaves European football with 704 goals and 303 assists in 853 appearances.

