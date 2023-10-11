Ghana international, Inaki Williams has revealed how his parents survived on their way from Ghana to Spain years ago.

According to the Athletic Bilbao striker, his parents left Accra for Bilbao on foot.

“My mom and dad lived in Ghana. My mother was pregnant with me and my father told her “Let’s get out of here and they set off through the desert,” he told ESPN in an interview.

“They had to drink their own urine to survive. My father was barefoot and the soles of his feet were burned by the sand. They had to bury people who died during the trip,” Inaki added.

Watch video

The 29-year-old has four goals and two assists in nine games in all competitions this season for Bilbao.

Inaki Williams who played for Spain at a point in his professional switched nationality to play for the West African country ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.