Personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service’s Nyive Sector Command in the Volta Region have intercepted 80 slabs of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The alleged Indian hemp was intercepted at Atikpui which borders Togo in the Ho Municipality.

The Sector Commander for Nyive, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Abdullah Zakaria, told JoyNews the parcels were abandoned at a nearby clinic in Atikpui when the suspects realised the officers were after them.

He noted that the Immigration Service will not leave any stone unturned until they wipe out all illegal activities in the region.

ACI Zakaria, however, appealed to residents and the public to collaborate with the Service to fight against criminal activities in the area and the region as a whole.

The acting Volta Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Noah Ahomka Yeboah, who also used the opportunity to tour other sector commands in the region, commended the men at Nyive for the good job done over the past years and urged them to do more.

ACI Yeboah noted that his men are really on top of the job and have always been alert and swift to respond to such cases and so need to be commended.

“My men here at Nyive and other sectors of the service are really doing well and need to be commended for always being ready to extend services to the nation,” he said.

ACI Yeboah further added that, criminal activities like this type need to be totally wiped out or minimized, and that can only be achieved with the help of the public.

He said that there is the need for all to have an attitudinal change towards the issues of illegal possession of hard drugs or substances.

He assured the public of the Service’s commitment to fighting the illegal activities of the people in the region.

