Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Nyive border in the Volta Region have intercepted 896 slabs of suspected Indian hemp at Cave.

Cave is an unapproved route along the Shia-Nyive border in the Volta Region.

The parcels, in rectangular shapes, were in sacks with the inscription “70”.

Courage Amegbe, Commander of the Operation Calm Life Patrol Team, Nyive Sector, told the Ghana News Agency that around 10.30pm on Friday May 5, 2023, the team intercepted the goods while on night duty along an unapproved route.

Amegbe said the officers came across the sacks in the bush when they reached Cave. They transported the 12 sacks to the main border post at Nyive.

The consignment was handed over to a team from the Narcotics Control Commission in Ho.

Amegbe cautioned the public to desist from the use and trade in illicit goods and called on the citizenry to provide information leading to the arrest of such recalcitrant members of the society.