The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has received support in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to fight the deadly coronavirus.

The items, presented by the St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, are to support the GIS.

Some items received were thermal guns, gloves, veronica bucket, face masks and sanitiser dispenser.

SEE ALSO

Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, disclosed that PPEs have been sent to all entry points nationwide to scan people before coming into the country.

Furthermore, he revealed budget has been sent to the government to help get logistics to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, Maame Yaa Afriyie, revealed to the Adom News her outfit is setting an isolation centre at GIS Headquarters to help combat the spread of the virus