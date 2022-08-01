Personnel at the Ghana Immigration Service’s Nyive Sector Command in the Volta Region have intercepted 2,497 slabs of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The alleged Indian hemp was intercepted at Atikpui which borders Togo in the Ho Municipality with the suspected hemp slabs concealed in sacks.

Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Command of the GIS, Inspector Felix Klu Adjei, confirmed the incident and said the operation happened on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at about 8:00 am.

Mr Klu noted that the exhibits have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Board after the needed checks were done.

The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Ms Joan Agbeti, assured the public of the Service’s commitment to fighting the illegal activities of the people in the region.

The Sector Commander for Nyive, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Abdullah Zakaria, said the alleged owners of the goods abandoned them upon realising the officers were chasing them.

He noted that the Immigration Service will not leave any stone unturned until they wipe out all the illegal activities in the region.

He further urged residents to collaborate with the Service to fight against criminal activities in the area.

The Ghana Immigration Service in the Volta region in 2021 intercepted over 3,000 parcels of illegal drugs.

Some 760 illegal immigrants were also arrested and repatriated to their various countries between 2021 and first quarter of 2022.