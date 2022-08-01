The New Patriotic Party (NPP) was founded on 28th July, 1992, with the aim of bringing together like-minded citizens of the country to strive for Freedom and Justice by the appreciation and protection of human rights and the rule of law.

The NPP, therefore, marked its 30th anniversary with a thanksgiving service at the University for Professional Service, Accra on Sunday 31st July, 2022.

The event was held under the theme, ‘NPP@30: Our shared tradition, holding and working together a stable and prosperous nation.’

Here are photos from the thanksgiving service: