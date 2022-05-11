Ghanaian actor and model, Majid Michel has set the records straight on his work for God.

According to him, he has not yet been ordained a pastor as it is being speculated in the media.

The actor had been seen in several viral videos praying and preaching the word of God in churches.

Many on social media assumed Majid has now decided to ditch the movies to be a pastor.

But on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV, Majid Michel said all the ministration in churches for the past eight years was just to test God.

“So all the while you see me in church praying for people, in the news that I was a pastor, I was experimenting. I was contending with the faith to see that indeed I was surrendering my spirit to God. But God has proven to me beyond any reasonable doubt” he explained.

Majid Michel who was an atheist said he wanted to encounter God personnel to finally surrender to him.

“I already knew there was God but the Jesus part was the problem but I have finally settled in my spirit” he added.

