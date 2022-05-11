Communications Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club, David Obeng Nyarko has called on fans of the club to hold on with their celebrations.

“We are in a position to win the Premier League but it will be early to celebrate,” he stated.

The Porcupine Warriors are in a pole position to clinch the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

After 28 games played, Kotoko sits on top of the league table with 56 points. Bechem United is occupying the 2nd spot with 47 points.

With six games left to end the campaign, fans of the club are already celebrating as league winners.

But Obeng Nyarko on told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show charged the fans not to jump the gun.

“For me, it is too early to celebrate the title. We are top of the league table but we also have some matches to play before the season ends so let’s keep supporting the team to get the needed results” he stated.

David Obeng Nyarko

What the team needs, he said is prayers to secure the needed points in the matches left.

READto stay calm and support the club till the end of the season. ALSO

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 29 games.