Sex influences brain activity in ways that may impact emotions, sensitivity to pain, and even sleep.



Sexual Health Specialist, Dr. Richard Eghan said this during an interview on GTV Breakfast Show.



He said good sex supports the function of brain chemistry.



According to him, during sex, the brain releases oxytocin which heightens arousal and excitement.

Dr. Eghan stated that, good sex helps boost memory adding that it releases a lot of hormones linked to emotions.

“Having sex is not just about making babies, because people have sex before and after they have children” he noted.