Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh, known to followers of radio around Ghana and beyond as the King of Mid-Morning radio has become the latest addition to the Multimedia Group Limited’s array of talents.

He joins the Group’s subsidiary radio station, Asempa FM as host of its mid-morning belt.

According to the Programmes Manager of Asempa FM, Philip Osei Bonsu, Prophet Sarfoh will start his show next Monday, May 16, 2022.

Prophet Samuel Nana Yaw Owusu Sarfoh is an evangelist, a prophet of God, and a radio presenter whose ministry has contributed to the spiritual development of many people worldwide.

His radio ministry has brought the divine presence into the hearts of many worldwide.

Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh is a revolutionary preacher with deep insight into the word of God.

He has a passion for empowering the body of Christ to walk in holiness and faith. His vision is to bring the undiluted word of God to those who are lost and give hope to the hopeless.

He has worked in many radio stations in Ghana, including Spark FM – Dunkwa- On Offin, Eastern FM -Koforidua, Pure FM – Tarkwa, New Mercury FM – Kumasi, Fox FM -Kumasi, Vision 1 FM-Accra, Kingdom Plus FM – Accra, and now at Asempa FM, Accra.

Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh seeks to reposition God’s people through revival for the return of our Lord Jesus Christ. Based in Accra, Ghana, he is the founder of Ghana Beyeyie (Ghana will thrive) Mmpaebo Denden group, a non-denominational group.

He always says, “God is bigger than how the bible describes him, and He is closer to his children than the food they swallow.