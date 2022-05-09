Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.

The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.

“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.

Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” the statement ended.

Minutes after sharing that post, Mr Musk wrote another in which he seemed to suggest he had taken that statement as a threat.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Mr Musk wrote.

It was in response to that tweet that one of Mr Musk’s followers asked whether he believed there was a “great creator of this world”. “If you did, make sure you confess this before your last heart beat. Bless [you].”

Mr Musk then wrote the message about hell in response. “Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

Mr Musk’s cryptic post about his own death has led to a number of responses, including from his mother Maye. “That’s not funny,” she wrote, along with two angry emojis.

“Sorry!” Mr Musk replied. “I will do my best to stay alive.”

Mr Rogozin and Mr Musk have traded barbs throughout the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which have varied between lightly mocking and somewhat bellicose.

