The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GTRCC) has indicated that the Transport Ministry is ready for a tripartite meeting including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to deliberate on a proposal for fare increase.

The tripartite is made up of the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.

The General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah stated that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

In this regard, GTRCC, in a statement dated May 9, asked the general public and commuters to disregard the purported upward adjustment of transport fares of 20% by the GPRTU.

This, the group explained, is because “transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.”

According to the group, “no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above.”

“We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for a fare increase, it is, therefore, unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols,” part of the release indicated.

The Council also advised drivers to stop charging the 20 percent fare increase.

GTRCC noted that “as we continue with the discussion on the appropriate adjustment, which will be signed by the representatives of the GRTCC and the GPRTU and communicate the same to you.”