The Mankessim Divisional Police Command have arrested the brother of a 30-year-old man, Caleb who was stoned to death for allegedly stealing plantain.

Speaking to Adom News, the Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Robert Awampaga said Caleb’s brother is a prime suspect.

He indicated that, brother of the deceased has mentioned the names of the people who allegedly helped him commit the heinous crime.

ASP Awampaga said he is in custody assisting with investigations and they have also mounted a manhunt for the other suspects.

He condemned instant justice and assured the general public that police will pursue the perpetrators until they arrest them.

ASP Awampaga also appealed for more police personnel and also encouraged the youth in the area to form a watchdog committee into help them combat crime in the area.