The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has warned the public to be wary of imposters posing as staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tin wake of the implementation of Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



“Anytime someone calls you trying to engage you on reversal of E-levy and that he or she is from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), just cut the call and report to your entity because GRA does not involve itself with reversals,” the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr. Ken Ashigbey disclosed.



He continued “If you send money and you are wrongfully deducted, you would have to place the call to begin the reversal process. So it is important that we are all cautious so that no one plays on our intelligence and defrauds us of our hard-earned money.”



The Chamber’s warning is on the back of some fraudsters taking advantage of the implementation of the E-levy to defraud people.



According to the Chamber, there are measures put in place to refund monies illegal deducted to customers.



Meanwhile, the new tax will see the deduction of 1.5% of the cost of selected electronic transactions by Ghanaians.



Many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter and Facebook to vent their disapproval of the move which has been justified by the government.

