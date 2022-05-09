A 30-year-old man has been stoned to death for allegedly stealing plantain at Mankesim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to the witnesses, the body of the deceased whose name was only given as Caleb was found tied to the palm tree.

The Assembly member for Mankesim Netro Electoral area, Cephas Arthur confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said three people have been found dead in the area within one week.

Mankesim Netro Assemblyman blamed the situation on the increase crime in the area.

Mr. Arthur urged the youth in the area to quit the petty theft and find better jobs to do.

Meanwhile, Assembly for Nkusukum Electoral area, Mohammed Ekow Arthur has called on the Mankesim Divisional Police Command to increase patrols in the area to avert such deaths.